AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,594 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.26% of AMERCO worth $19,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 13.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of AMERCO by 24.6% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH purchased a new position in shares of AMERCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ UHAL traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $390.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,196. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $362.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $374.30. AMERCO has a 1 year low of $316.00 and a 1 year high of $403.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $6.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.14 by ($1.38). AMERCO had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AMERCO will post 20.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UHAL. BidaskClub upgraded AMERCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded AMERCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th.

In related news, Chairman Edward J. Shoen sold 2,427 shares of AMERCO stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.02, for a total transaction of $847,071.54. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,369 shares in the company, valued at $6,062,128.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 42.60% of the company’s stock.

AMERCO Company Profile

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

