Amcor (ASX:AMC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $15.52

Amcor Limited (ASX:AMC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.52 and traded as high as $14.52. Amcor shares last traded at $14.42, with a volume of 2,985,303 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$14.90 and a 200 day moving average price of A$15.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Amcor Company Profile (ASX:AMC)

Amcor Limited provides packaging solutions in Western Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Amcor Rigid Plastics, Amcor Flexibles, and Other/Investments segments. The company manufactures rigid plastic containers for a range of beverage and food products, including carbonated soft drinks, water, juices, sports drinks, milk-based beverages, spirits and beer, sauces, dressings, spreads, and personal care items; and plastic caps for various applications.

