Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,913 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,490,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,545,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 37 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 41 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 55.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,300.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,350.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt set a $2,300.00 price objective on Amazon.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. BidaskClub downgraded Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,254.72.

Shares of AMZN stock traded up $10.46 on Monday, reaching $1,735.91. 1,543,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,917,854. The stock has a market cap of $858.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,795.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,846.77. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,307.00 and a 1-year high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.29 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $63.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.59 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 26.27% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 24.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,847.51, for a total transaction of $5,173,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,475,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 7,308 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,000.00, for a total value of $14,616,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 92,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,228,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,514 shares of company stock valued at $56,347,835. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

