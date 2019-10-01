AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR (OTCMKTS:AMADY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amadeus IT Holding SA provides technology solutions for the global travel industry. The company’s customer groups include travel providers which consists of airlines, hotels, rail and ferry operators; travel sellers consists of travel agencies and websites, travel buyers consists of corporations and travel management companies. Amadeus IT Holding SA is headquartered in Madrid, Spain. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

AMADY traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $70.35. 31,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,825. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.41. AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $95.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84 and a beta of 0.87.

AMADEUS IT HLDG/ADR Company Profile

Amadeus IT Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transaction processor for the travel and tourism industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Distribution and IT Solutions. The company acts as an international network providing real-time search, pricing, booking, and ticketing services.

