ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ALLETE is an energy company. In addition to its electric utilities, Minnesota Power and Superior Water, Light and Power of Wisconsin, ALLETE owns ALLETE Clean Energy, based in Duluth, U.S. Water Services headquartered in St. Michael, Minn., BNI Energy in Center, N.D., and has an eight percent equity interest in the American Transmission Co. “

Get ALLETE alerts:

Shares of ALE stock opened at $87.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.05. ALLETE has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $88.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. ALLETE had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The firm had revenue of $290.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ALLETE will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.5875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.10%.

In other news, CEO Alan R. Hodnik sold 6,000 shares of ALLETE stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.09, for a total value of $510,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,377 shares in the company, valued at $5,733,108.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 273.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ALLETE by 320.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About ALLETE

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Further Reading: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ALLETE (ALE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.