Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) Rating Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ALKS. Zacks Investment Research cut Alkermes from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alkermes from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Alkermes in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price target on Alkermes from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Alkermes from an underweight rating to an equal rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alkermes has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.45.

Get Alkermes alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $19.51 on Friday. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $18.69 and a 52-week high of $45.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -278.71 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 4.13% and a negative net margin of 17.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.68, for a total value of $2,268,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,516,700.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock worth $6,440,000. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALKS. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Alkermes by 74.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the first quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alkermes in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

See Also: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Alkermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.