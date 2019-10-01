Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) Holdings Trimmed by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the second quarter valued at $34,000. LGL Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.1% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,907,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $323,222,000 after purchasing an additional 758,838 shares during the last quarter. 43.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA stock traded down $2.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.43. The stock had a trading volume of 7,499,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,620,418. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $172.94 and a 200 day moving average of $172.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $418.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.28.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $114.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BABA shares. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $210.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $216.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.92.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

