Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) Trading 5.3% Higher

Shares of Akari Therapeutics PLC (NASDAQ:AKTX) traded up 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.87 and last traded at $1.80, 296,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 76% from the average session volume of 1,218,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th.

Get Akari Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.10 million, a P/E ratio of -10.59 and a beta of -2.85.

Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Akari Therapeutics PLC will post -1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akari Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatments for a range of rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barré syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Akari Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akari Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.