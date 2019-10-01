Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) were down 5.8% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.95 and last traded at $1.00, approximately 932,056 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 525,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.06.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ADRO shares. ValuEngine raised Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.01.

The stock has a market capitalization of $84.15 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 8.45, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $4.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 million. Aduro BioTech had a negative return on equity of 68.69% and a negative net margin of 624.51%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech Inc will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $40,738.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,185 shares of company stock valued at $68,362. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,225,866 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,046,000 after purchasing an additional 220,010 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,070,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,269,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,517,136 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,876,000 after purchasing an additional 55,261 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 56.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,812,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 653,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 196.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,414,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 937,166 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aduro BioTech Company Profile (NASDAQ:ADRO)

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

