Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) Receives $9.10 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Aduro BioTech Inc (NASDAQ:ADRO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.10.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer downgraded Aduro BioTech from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. CIBC reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded Aduro BioTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aduro BioTech in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get Aduro BioTech alerts:

ADRO stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $1.06. 536,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,171. Aduro BioTech has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 8.45 and a quick ratio of 8.45. The company has a market cap of $84.15 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.38.

Aduro BioTech (NASDAQ:ADRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). Aduro BioTech had a negative net margin of 624.51% and a negative return on equity of 68.69%. The company had revenue of $4.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aduro BioTech will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Aduro BioTech news, CEO Stephen T. Isaacs sold 31,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $40,738.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,663.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,185 shares of company stock worth $68,362. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 2,060.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 38,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Aduro BioTech in the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aduro BioTech by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 44,895 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 11,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.69% of the company’s stock.

About Aduro BioTech

Aduro BioTech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to harness the body's natural immune system for the treatment of patients with challenging diseases. The company is developing ADU-S100, which is in Phase I dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial and Phase Ib dose escalation and dose expansion clinical trial in combination with spartalizumab to treat patients with advanced, metastatic treatment-refractory solid tumors; Phase I clinical trial in combination with ipilimumab for the treatment of relapsed and refractory melanoma; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial in combination with an approved anti-PD-1 antibody in patients with squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Aduro BioTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aduro BioTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.