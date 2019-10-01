Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 349,974 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 10,748 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.07% of Adobe worth $103,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,259 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,730,576 shares of the software company’s stock worth $9,938,712,000 after purchasing an additional 887,115 shares in the last quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust now owns 137,000 shares of the software company’s stock worth $40,367,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,734 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.34, for a total value of $823,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 52,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,374,867.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 2,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total transaction of $859,115.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $3,471,486 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $315.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stephens set a $327.00 target price on shares of Adobe and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $329.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $302.65.

ADBE stock traded down $3.71 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,996,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,134,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.77. Adobe Inc has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $313.11. The stock has a market cap of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The software company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.08. Adobe had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

