Adelaide Brighton (ASX:ABC) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.34

Adelaide Brighton Ltd. (ASX:ABC) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and traded as high as $3.16. Adelaide Brighton shares last traded at $3.12, with a volume of 2,253,079 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.04, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion and a PE ratio of 24.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$3.34 and a 200-day moving average of A$4.04.

Adelaide Brighton Company Profile (ASX:ABC)

Adelaide Brighton Limited produces, imports, distributes, and markets construction materials in Australia. The company operates in two segments, Cement, Lime, Concrete and Aggregates; and Concrete Products. It offers cement, cementitious products, lime, premixed concrete, aggregates, and sand, as well as concrete bricks, blocks, pavers, retaining walls, erosion control products, architectural masonry products, and reconstituted stone veneers.

Further Reading: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Receive News & Ratings for Adelaide Brighton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adelaide Brighton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.