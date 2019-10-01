Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its position in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 5.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 109,616 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $15,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,741 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $690,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 58.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 106.3% in the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 122,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,587,000 after acquiring an additional 63,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 17.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 68,783 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AYI stock traded up $3.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $135.41. 12,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.86. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.48 and a twelve month high of $160.40.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 2nd. The electronics maker reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $947.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $969.48 million. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AYI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Acuity Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.50.

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Ray M. Robinson sold 2,363 shares of Acuity Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $307,544.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

