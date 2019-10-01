Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP) Stock Price Down 2.6%

Acquired Sales Corp. (OTCMKTS:AQSP) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.80 and last traded at $3.80, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.90.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68.

About Acquired Sales (OTCMKTS:AQSP)

Acquired Sales Corp. does not have significant operations. Previously, it was engaged in selling software licenses and hardware, and the provision of consulting and maintenance services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, Illinois.

