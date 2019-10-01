Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,566,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,640,913 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.60.

ACHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.63.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

