Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,566,822 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 1,640,913 shares.The stock last traded at $3.67 and had previously closed at $3.60.
ACHN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Achillion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $3.63.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.37. The stock has a market cap of $502.88 million, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.62.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACHN. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 95,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 650,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 795,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,215 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN)
Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.
