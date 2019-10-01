Achain (ACT) Price Up 24.1% Over Last Week

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Achain has a market capitalization of $9.29 million and approximately $852,286.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Achain has traded 24.1% higher against the US dollar. One Achain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000117 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, HitBTC, CoinEgg and Indodax.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Achain alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012111 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00190637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.28 or 0.01013958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000709 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000168 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00022189 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00090668 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Achain

Achain launched on June 25th, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 951,999,998 coins. Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

Buying and Selling Achain

Achain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, HitBTC, OOOBTC, Bitinka, Sistemkoin, Huobi, Indodax, OKEx, CoinEgg, Kucoin, Coinnest, Koinex and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Achain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Achain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Achain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Achain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.