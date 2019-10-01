Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Co. (OTCMKTS:ASPCF)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.09 and last traded at $0.09, 100,000 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 199,900% from the average session volume of 50 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.09.

Get Acerus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Acerus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ASPCF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.26 million for the quarter. Acerus Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 674.63% and a negative net margin of 219.97%.

Acerus Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceutical products for men's and women's health. The company offers Natesto, a nasal gel for testosterone replacement therapy in adult males diagnosed with hypogonadism; Estrace, an oral tablet for the symptomatic relief of menopausal symptoms; and UriVarx, a natural health product that helps reduce symptoms of hyperactive bladder, such as daytime urinary frequency, urgency, and nocturia.

See Also: Trading based on a resistance level

Receive News & Ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acerus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.