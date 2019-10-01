AceD Price Down 22.8% Over Last 7 Days (ACED)

AceD (CURRENCY:ACED) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. During the last week, AceD has traded down 22.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AceD coin can now be bought for about $0.0063 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. AceD has a total market cap of $14,725.00 and $536.00 worth of AceD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

AceD Coin Profile

ACED is a coin. AceD’s total supply is 2,557,502 coins and its circulating supply is 2,354,922 coins. The official message board for AceD is medium.com/@acedcoin . AceD’s official website is www.acedcoin.com . AceD’s official Twitter account is @AcedCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

AceD Coin Trading

AceD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AceD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AceD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AceD using one of the exchanges listed above.

