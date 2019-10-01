Accenture (NYSE:ACN) PT Lowered to $208.00

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) had its price target cut by Robert W. Baird from $212.00 to $208.00 in a research report report published on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ACN. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $227.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Accenture from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $202.00) on shares of Accenture in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Accenture from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Accenture in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $228.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $203.10.

ACN opened at $192.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $194.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.00. The company has a market cap of $129.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. Accenture has a one year low of $132.63 and a one year high of $202.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. Accenture had a return on equity of 34.30% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Accenture will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

In related news, CEO David Rowland sold 2,255 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.03, for a total transaction of $437,537.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,078 shares in the company, valued at $4,865,884.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.95, for a total value of $393,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,485,278.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,513 shares of company stock worth $3,375,582 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its stake in Accenture by 4.8% during the second quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in Accenture by 1.6% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,642 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Accenture by 17.3% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,689 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 543.3% during the first quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.84% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

