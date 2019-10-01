9,945 Shares in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 20,611 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 16.6% during the second quarter. Green Valley Investors LLC now owns 494,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,985,000 after buying an additional 70,345 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 9.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 219,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Partners WNY LLC raised its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 4.4% during the second quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $224.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $168.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt restated a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price (up from $214.00) on shares of Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.71.

In other Air Products & Chemicals news, CEO Seifi Ghasemi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $227.16 per share, with a total value of $4,543,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,081,346.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APD traded down $5.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $216.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,079. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.50. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.44 and a fifty-two week high of $232.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.42% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Air Products & Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.28%.

About Air Products & Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.