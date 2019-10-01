$9.65 Million in Sales Expected for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) to announce sales of $9.65 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for S&W Seed’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $9.80 million and the lowest is $9.50 million. S&W Seed reported sales of $26.12 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 63.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that S&W Seed will report full year sales of $64.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $64.00 million to $64.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $62.70 million, with estimates ranging from $62.00 million to $63.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow S&W Seed.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.55). S&W Seed had a negative net margin of 8.48% and a positive return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $46.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.50 million.

SANW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.80 to $4.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SANW traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.40. The stock had a trading volume of 26,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,023. S&W Seed has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $79.87 million, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.69.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SANW. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,079,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 703,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of S&W Seed by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 510,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in approximately 30 countries worldwide. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

Featured Article: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on S&W Seed (SANW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.