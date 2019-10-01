7,517 Shares in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) Purchased by S. R. Schill & Associates

S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $853,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zoetis by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,765,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,172,526,000 after acquiring an additional 346,167 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.9% during the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 10,188,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,299,000 after buying an additional 86,364 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,127,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,239,000 after buying an additional 882,183 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 40,874.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,078,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,376,000 after buying an additional 7,061,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,963,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,842,000 after buying an additional 58,435 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kristin C. Peck sold 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.22, for a total value of $1,417,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,022,623.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $692,450.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,293,969.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,332 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,091 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $124.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,814,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,026,599. The stock has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $124.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.98. Zoetis Inc has a 12-month low of $78.90 and a 12-month high of $130.08.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Zoetis had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 72.86%. Zoetis’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

ZTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.19.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

