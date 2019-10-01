7,488 Shares in Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) Bought by Gamble Jones Investment Counsel

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,803,496,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $1,728,215,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $579,764,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $429,256,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Corteva in the second quarter worth $404,071,000. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Klaus A. Engel bought 18,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $551,790.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,590. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CTVA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $27.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,023,378. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.16. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.35 and a 12 month high of $32.78.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.47 billion. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corteva will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CTVA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research report on Sunday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.25.

Corteva, Inc provides agriculture products worldwide. The company develops and supplies germplasm and traits in corn, soybean, and sunflower seed markets. It also supplies products to the agricultural input industry that protect against weeds, insects and other pests, and diseases, as well as to enhance crop health.

