7,480 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Purchased by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,480 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000. Autodesk makes up approximately 0.0% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Next Capital Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 62.8% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the software company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Autodesk by 91.8% during the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 305 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 543.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 296 shares of the software company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Autodesk by 31.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the software company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $130,326.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $149.00 target price (down from $164.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $190.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Autodesk from $210.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.48.

Shares of ADSK stock traded up $2.59 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $147.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,017,421. The business has a fifty day moving average of $148.03 and a 200-day moving average of $161.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,343.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.84. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.72 and a twelve month high of $178.95.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The software company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $796.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $788.00 million. Autodesk had a net margin of 1.95% and a negative return on equity of 59.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Read More: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.