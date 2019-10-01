$7.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) will report earnings per share of $7.61 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Twenty Nine analysts have issued estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.25 to $8.07. Biogen reported earnings per share of $7.40 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full-year earnings of $32.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.55 to $34.61. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $32.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $29.34 to $36.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Biogen.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.58 by $1.57. Biogen had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 44.89%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIIB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Biogen from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $242.00 price objective on Biogen and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Biogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 506.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,319,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $308,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,563 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,219,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $991,793,000 after buying an additional 1,063,775 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,483,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,717,000 after buying an additional 851,263 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Biogen by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $367,141,000 after buying an additional 647,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Biogen by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 925,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,330,000 after buying an additional 295,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BIIB stock traded up $3.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.34. 56,728 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,173. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.45. Biogen has a 1-year low of $215.77 and a 1-year high of $358.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Biogen Company Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

