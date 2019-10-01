52,451 Shares in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) Purchased by Kanawha Capital Management LLC

Kanawha Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 52,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 68.4% during the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IGSB traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.66. 263,055 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,406,152. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $51.32 and a 12-month high of $53.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200-day moving average of $53.12.

