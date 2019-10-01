493,761 Shares in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 493,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $102,533,000. Mcdonald’s makes up 5.0% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mcdonald’s by 330.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

MCD traded down $5.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $209.05. 4,099,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,117,667. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 12-month low of $161.82 and a 12-month high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.58. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.49.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.01). Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.32% and a negative return on equity of 92.02%. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Mcdonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.73%.

In other Mcdonald’s news, EVP Silvia Lagnado sold 26,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.58, for a total transaction of $5,665,044.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,530,622.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total transaction of $99,694.55. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $294,066.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $203.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price for the company. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.19.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.