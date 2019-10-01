445 Shares in Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) Purchased by Magnetar Financial LLC

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cable One Inc (NYSE:CABO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Cable One by 450.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 22 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $175,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cable One during the second quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Cable One by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CABO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $1,482.00 price target (up previously from $1,316.00) on shares of Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. B. Riley set a $1,400.00 price target on Cable One and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Wolfe Research raised Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Cable One in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,200.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.20.

Shares of NYSE CABO traded up $15.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $1,270.20. The company had a trading volume of 218 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,173. Cable One Inc has a one year low of $767.15 and a one year high of $1,321.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,264.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,148.61. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 0.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.76 by ($1.41). Cable One had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.26%. The company had revenue of $285.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cable One Inc will post 29.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. Cable One’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

In other Cable One news, COO Michael E. Bowker sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,246.80, for a total transaction of $374,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,002.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,255.32, for a total value of $831,021.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,639,172.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc owns and operates cable systems that provide data, video, and voice services. The company offers residential data services, including WiFi ONE, a Wi-Fi solution to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides residential video services, such as local networks; local community programming that includes governmental and public access; and other channels, which comprise weather, shopping, and religious channels, as well as digital video services, including national and regional cable networks, music channels, and an interactive electronic programming guide with parental controls.

