444 Shares in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 12,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 51,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.40. 581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,088. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $66.82 and a twelve month high of $82.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $79.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.67.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

