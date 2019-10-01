3M Co (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Winthrop Partners WNY LLC

Winthrop Partners WNY LLC decreased its position in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,881 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Winthrop Partners WNY LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,688,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,613,040,000 after acquiring an additional 407,636 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,134,895 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,783,640,000 after acquiring an additional 472,084 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in 3M by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,349,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $927,238,000 after acquiring an additional 72,266 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,440,014 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $769,633,000 after acquiring an additional 173,877 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 1,337.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,830,790 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $490,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633,848 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MMM stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $164.40. 2,505,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,414,964. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $94.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $179.12. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $154.00 and a fifty-two week high of $219.75.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 55.05% and a net margin of 15.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.44 per share. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is 55.07%.

MMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $179.00 price target on 3M and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $221.00 to $197.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on 3M from $201.00 to $182.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.23.

In other news, insider John Patrick Banovetz sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.40, for a total transaction of $177,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

