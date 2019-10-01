3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) Shares Purchased by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,275 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in 3D Systems were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of 3D Systems by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 144.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,446 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 3,804 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 63.6% in the first quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,200 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,575 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3D Systems in the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in 3D Systems during the first quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors own 71.87% of the company’s stock.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE DDD traded down $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,188. The company has a market cap of $962.92 million, a P/E ratio of -21.57 and a beta of 1.99. 3D Systems Co. has a 52 week low of $6.47 and a 52 week high of $19.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.36.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $157.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.74 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.98% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DDD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered 3D Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.