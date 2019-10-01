$349.39 Million in Sales Expected for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) to report sales of $349.39 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for DexCom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $342.00 million and the highest is $364.10 million. DexCom posted sales of $266.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DexCom will report full-year sales of $1.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.35 billion to $1.38 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.69 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow DexCom.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The medical device company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $336.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.40 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

DXCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DexCom from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. DexCom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.44.

In related news, insider Andrew K. Balo sold 2,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.46, for a total transaction of $361,383.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.47, for a total transaction of $238,180.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,388,660.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 87,997 shares of company stock worth $13,693,190. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DXCM traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $148.85. The stock had a trading volume of 382,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,417. The firm has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 496.17 and a beta of 0.72. DexCom has a 12 month low of $105.05 and a 12 month high of $178.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.01 and a 200 day moving average of $140.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.05.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, a CGM system for diabetes management; DexCom G5 mobile CGM system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Story: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DexCom (DXCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.