316 Shares in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) Purchased by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Worldpay Inc (NYSE:WP) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 316 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Worldpay in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worldpay by 2,058.3% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Worldpay during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WP remained flat at $$135.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.39. Worldpay Inc has a 52-week low of $70.41 and a 52-week high of $138.22.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Worldpay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 5th. Citigroup set a $152.00 price target on Worldpay and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.73.

Worldpay Profile

Worldpay, Inc, through its subsidiary, Worldpay Holding, LLC, provides electronic payment processing services in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Australasia. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Issuer Solutions. The company offers merchant acquiring and payment processing services, such as authorization and settlement, customer service, chargeback and retrieval processing, and interchange management.

