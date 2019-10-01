27,574 Shares in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Co in the second quarter worth $78,000. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 372.8% during the second quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 149,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,081,000 after buying an additional 117,987 shares during the period. Cibc Bank USA boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 15.4% during the second quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 28,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Co during the first quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 72.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 34,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,648,000 after buying an additional 14,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $48.50 to $47.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.30.

Shares of WFC traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $49.04. 24,660,948 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,147,998. The firm has a market cap of $223.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.09. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $43.02 and a 12-month high of $55.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.95 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 23.26% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Co’s payout ratio is currently 46.58%.

Wells Fargo & Co announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $23.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

