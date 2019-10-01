251,268 Shares in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Purchased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fonar Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 251,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,405,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Fonar by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fonar by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fonar in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Fonar by 86.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,099 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fonar by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,334 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. 49.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FONR traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $20.37. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,328. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.78. Fonar Co. has a 1 year low of $18.85 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The stock has a market cap of $131.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.78.

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) company primarily in the Unites States. It is involved in the research, development, production, and marketing of medical scanning equipment, which uses principles of MRI for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases, abnormalities, other medical conditions, and injuries.

