216,585 Shares in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Bought by Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd

Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 216,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,336,000. S&P Global comprises about 2.4% of Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd owned 0.09% of S&P Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $26,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 409.1% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth $27,000. 82.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other S&P Global news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.88, for a total transaction of $1,374,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,884,095.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.83, for a total value of $1,528,980.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,723,570.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,425 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,602. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $2.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $242.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,504. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.52. S&P Global Inc has a 1 year low of $156.68 and a 1 year high of $269.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.73.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 341.54% and a net margin of 31.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $254.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $231.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $255.00 price objective on S&P Global and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.23.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

