21,366 Shares in Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) Acquired by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Actuant Co. (NYSE:ATU) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATU. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Actuant during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,225,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 328,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 94,707 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 1,523.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 78,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 73,496 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 196,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,887,000 after acquiring an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Actuant by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 54,100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE ATU traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $22.00. 13,329 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.65. Actuant Co. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $28.48.

Actuant (NYSE:ATU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.57 million. Actuant had a positive return on equity of 11.88% and a negative net margin of 24.47%. Actuant’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Actuant Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Actuant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.48%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATU shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Actuant from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Actuant from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $24.00 price target on Actuant and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Gabelli lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Actuant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Actuant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.53.

In other Actuant news, Director Deursen Holly Van sold 1,647 shares of Actuant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total transaction of $34,916.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,698. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Engineered Components & Systems (EC&S). The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

