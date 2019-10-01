-$2.09 EPS Expected for Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) will announce earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.29) and the lowest is ($2.33). Wayfair posted earnings of ($1.28) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full-year earnings of ($6.64) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.21) to ($4.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($6.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.57) to ($2.56). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.97) by $0.62. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Wayfair’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $175.00 price objective on Wayfair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.15.

Shares of NYSE:W traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.02. 57,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,884,615. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of -19.24 and a beta of 1.93. Wayfair has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $173.72.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.28, for a total transaction of $110,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,660,081.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Thomas Netzer sold 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.96, for a total value of $374,024.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,317,654.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,510 shares of company stock worth $4,442,150 in the last 90 days. 33.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in W. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Wayfair by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,922,000 after acquiring an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 375,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,815,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Wayfair by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,992,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,841,000 after purchasing an additional 497,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair during the 2nd quarter worth $307,000. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides approximately 14 million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, décor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal décor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold.

