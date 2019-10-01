$2.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for American Express (NYSE:AXP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that American Express (NYSE:AXP) will announce $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for American Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.01 to $2.11. American Express posted earnings of $1.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Express will report full year earnings of $8.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.04 to $8.20. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $8.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.60 to $9.19. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American Express.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The payment services company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.82 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 16.60%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on American Express in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 target price on American Express and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 15,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.06, for a total value of $1,963,712.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,565,392.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,500 shares of company stock worth $4,618,653. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AXP. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 225,162 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $24,610,000 after acquiring an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Securities Corp now owns 180,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 88,313 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $9,653,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,165 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,430,186 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $156,319,000 after acquiring an additional 422,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

American Express stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.28. 2,206,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,411,540. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.27. The company has a market cap of $98.66 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.05 and a fifty-two week high of $129.34.

The firm also recently announced a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.28%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

