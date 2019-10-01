1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) versus Home Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:HWEN) Head to Head Comparison

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin (NASDAQ:BCOW) and Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Home Financial Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin $19.69 million 2.38 -$20,000.00 N/A N/A Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A $310,000.00 N/A N/A

Home Financial Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.7% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 93.4% of Home Financial Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Home Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin -0.86% -0.37% -0.04% Home Financial Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin and Home Financial Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin 0 0 0 0 N/A Home Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

Home Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Home Financial Bancorp beats 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin Company Profile

1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. operates as a holding company for PyraMax Bank, FSB that provides various financial services. The company accepts non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking, money market, statement and health savings, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial real estate, land, and other loans; residential real estate loans, such as first mortgages and construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity and lines of credit, new and used automobile loans, boat loans, recreational vehicle loans, loans secured by certificates of deposit, and others, as well as one- to four-family residential real estate and multi-family loans. It operates a network of five full service banking offices in Milwaukee County, two full service banking offices in Waukesha County, and one full service banking office in Ozaukee County, Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1895 and is based in Greenfield, Wisconsin. 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, Inc. is a subsidiary of 1895 Bancorp of Wisconsin, MHC.

Home Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans. It serves customers through its main office in Spencer and its branch office in Cloverdale. Home Financial Bancorp was founded in 1911 and is based in Spencer, Indiana.

