15,383 Shares in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) Purchased by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 351.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 66,075,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,571,000 after buying an additional 51,449,682 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 43.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,027,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,529,000 after buying an additional 6,099,200 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 22.2% during the second quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 32,360,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,126,000 after buying an additional 5,882,307 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S by 6.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 83,310,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,235,000 after buying an additional 5,367,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AMBEV S A/S during the first quarter worth approximately $19,612,000. 7.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMBEV S A/S stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.67. The company had a trading volume of 26,588,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,844,556. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $72.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61. AMBEV S A/S has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. AMBEV S A/S had a net margin of 22.15% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

ABEV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

