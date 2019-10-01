1,000 Shares in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) Purchased by Phocas Financial Corp.

Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Baxter International by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,066 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $16,593,000 after acquiring an additional 65,681 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 72,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Baxter International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 83,861 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,819,000 after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAX traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.75. 53,662 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,696,409. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International Inc has a twelve month low of $61.05 and a twelve month high of $89.93.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Baxter International Inc will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

BAX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Baxter International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Baxter International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.27.

In related news, SVP Jacqueline Kunzler sold 5,934 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $522,904.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,202.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Gavin III sold 7,950 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.63, for a total transaction of $696,658.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,871.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,064 shares of company stock valued at $1,235,359 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

