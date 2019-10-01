$1.59 EPS Expected for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) will announce $1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.61. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $1.58 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $6.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $6.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.64 to $6.77. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $229.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, August 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.88.

Shares of FRT traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $135.70. The stock had a trading volume of 404,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 416,976. The company’s fifty day moving average is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $115.09 and a 52 week high of $139.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.42%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

