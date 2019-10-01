$1.42 EPS Expected for SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SeaWorld Entertainment Inc (NYSE:SEAS) to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for SeaWorld Entertainment’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the lowest is $1.32. SeaWorld Entertainment reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaWorld Entertainment will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.13. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaWorld Entertainment.

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $406.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.77 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 45.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SEAS shares. Bank of America set a $22.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, June 21st. TheStreet raised shares of SeaWorld Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. SeaWorld Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.19.

In related news, insider Marc Swanson sold 5,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.98, for a total value of $174,693.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,580.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SEAS. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment by 407.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $68,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in the first quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock traded down $0.61 on Tuesday, reaching $25.71. The stock had a trading volume of 58,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,159. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $21.36 and a 1 year high of $34.72. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.54.

SeaWorld Entertainment Company Profile

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

