$1.42 Earnings Per Share Expected for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) will report earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for VMware’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.44. VMware posted earnings per share of $1.56 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 5th.

On average, analysts expect that VMware will report full-year earnings of $6.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.03 to $7.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for VMware.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.45. VMware had a net margin of 66.00% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $198.00 target price on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of VMware from $190.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of VMware from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.09.

In other news, CAO P. Kevan Krysler sold 1,589 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $230,405.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of VMware stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at $80,138,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,120 shares of company stock worth $10,678,437. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of VMware by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,779,762 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $2,638,534,000 after acquiring an additional 414,814 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in VMware by 7.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in VMware by 125.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 498,964 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 277,251 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in VMware by 335.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 344,864 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $62,251,000 after purchasing an additional 265,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in VMware by 305.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 326,502 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 245,968 shares in the last quarter. 17.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VMW traded up $3.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,897,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,522. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.85. VMware has a one year low of $128.69 and a one year high of $206.80. The company has a market cap of $62.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90.

About VMware

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

