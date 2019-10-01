$1.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) will announce earnings per share of $1.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for IDEXX Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the lowest is $1.12. IDEXX Laboratories posted earnings per share of $1.05 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will report full year earnings of $4.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $4.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.44 to $5.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IDEXX Laboratories.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 765.45% and a net margin of 17.78%. The company had revenue of $620.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $627.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $282.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $277.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America set a $300.00 target price on IDEXX Laboratories and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.29.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, insider Giovani Twigge sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.44, for a total transaction of $631,212.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Ayers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.26, for a total value of $5,245,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $19,402,442. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 100.0% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Personal Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 86.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $3.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $268.20. 13,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,091. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $258.65. IDEXX Laboratories has a twelve month low of $176.11 and a twelve month high of $292.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.98 and a beta of 0.85.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; Livestock, Poultry and Dairy; and Other segments.

