$0.47 EPS Expected for Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC) to report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evertec’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.48. Evertec reported earnings per share of $0.45 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evertec will report full year earnings of $1.97 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $1.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Evertec.

Evertec (NYSE:EVTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $122.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.13 million. Evertec had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 60.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EVTC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evertec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Evertec in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company.

Shares of EVTC stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, hitting $31.08. The stock had a trading volume of 2,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,239. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.93 and its 200-day moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Evertec has a 52-week low of $22.41 and a 52-week high of $37.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Evertec’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.76%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Evertec by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,955,000 after purchasing an additional 158,378 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Evertec by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 2,155,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,938,000 after buying an additional 497,387 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in Evertec by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,731,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,624,000 after buying an additional 65,112 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Evertec by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,463,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,873,000 after buying an additional 29,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Evertec by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,517,000 after buying an additional 51,776 shares in the last quarter. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVERTEC, Inc engage in transaction processing business serving financial institutions, merchants, corporations, and government agencies in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates in four segments: Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; and Business Solutions.

