$0.35 EPS Expected for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) to report earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Patterson Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.33. Patterson Companies posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson Companies will report full year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.40. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.42 to $1.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson Companies.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 8.95%. Patterson Companies’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PDCO shares. Wolfe Research set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Patterson Companies and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $18.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,130,000 after buying an additional 15,646 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 180,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 43,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 160.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,041,000 after buying an additional 12,394 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDCO traded down $0.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.38. The stock had a trading volume of 950,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,016,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.59. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $15.73 and a twelve month high of $26.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.98%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.29%.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

