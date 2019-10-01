-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) to report earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Pieris Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Pieris Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.11) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.98) to ($0.87). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.22) to ($0.61). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $5.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 114.25% and a negative net margin of 147.19%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PIRS shares. ValuEngine lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Pieris Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.67.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1,074.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 55.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PIRS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.23. The company had a trading volume of 42,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,835. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.19. The company has a market cap of $178.31 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.32. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.39 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

