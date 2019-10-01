$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc (NYSE:AMRX) to post earnings per share of $0.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.12 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Amneal Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.60. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.85. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Get Amneal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 28.20% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $404.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

AMRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Leerink Swann raised shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Barclays set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

In other news, SVP Pradeep Bhadauria purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.41 per share, with a total value of $72,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Ltd Fosun purchased 1,642,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $4,992,592.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,788,966 shares of company stock worth $5,377,057. 26.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMRX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,772,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,394,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,852,000 after purchasing an additional 549,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 487.8% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 492,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after purchasing an additional 408,533 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $5,331,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,505,000. 34.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMRX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,423,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,470,306. The stock has a market cap of $867.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.98, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.27 and a fifty-two week high of $21.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.17.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. It operates through two segments, Generics and Specialty. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amneal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.